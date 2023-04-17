Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $27.14 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

