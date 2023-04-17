Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $215.15 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.74. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

