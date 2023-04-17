Lesa Sroufe & Co Cuts Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SWBI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.30. 41,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Stories

