Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 1,215 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 2.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

About Pan American Silver



Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

