Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00008422 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $62.39 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,036,982 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.