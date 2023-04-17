Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.28 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $46.43 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,080,356 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,025,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00414086 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $67.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

