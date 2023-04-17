loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.74. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 25,326 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $162,233.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,414,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,344,722.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,587. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

