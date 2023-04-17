Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.85.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $202.18 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $201.48.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

