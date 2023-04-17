Luca Maestri Sells 69,996 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Luca Maestri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.23. 40,713,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,337,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

