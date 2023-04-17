Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 41.0% in March

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of LUCD stock remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Monday. 20,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.01. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.10 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.