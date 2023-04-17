Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 41.0% in March

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of LUCD stock remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Monday. 20,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.01. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.10 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

About Lucid Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $209,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

