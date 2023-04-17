Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.24

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1833351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.