Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,200 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TUSK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 77,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,273. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000,000 after acquiring an additional 193,952 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,505,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 77,202 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

