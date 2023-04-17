MarketAxess (MKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.3 %

MKTX stock opened at $336.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.54 and its 200-day moving average is $307.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

