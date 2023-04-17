Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $81.64. 1,047,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.32.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

