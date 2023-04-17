Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.