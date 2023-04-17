Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $23.29. Merus shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 144,780 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRUS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,970,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after buying an additional 539,669 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,963,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

