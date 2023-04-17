Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at TD Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Arete Research restated a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.66.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,382,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,628,775. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

