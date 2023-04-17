Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at New Street Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by New Street Research from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 11,199,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,276,813. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

