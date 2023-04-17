Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by New Street Research from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. New Street Research currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.59.

MU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.54. 11,199,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,276,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.23.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

