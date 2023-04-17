Mina Market Capitalization Hits $706.43 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $706.43 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,023,510,413 coins and its circulating supply is 885,972,978 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,023,313,132.8400393 with 885,599,555.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.81085898 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $28,235,018.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.