Monero (XMR) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Monero has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $66.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $162.03 or 0.00550991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,414.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00336608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00073725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00448069 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,266,893 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.