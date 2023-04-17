Montis Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Montis Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

XBI traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,203. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.