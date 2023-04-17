Montis Financial LLC Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 17.9% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $107.26. 332,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,152. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

