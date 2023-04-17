Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $48.58. 240,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.