Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Investec lowered Mr Price Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Mr Price Group Trading Down 2.9 %
MRPLY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.31. 30,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Mr Price Group has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $15.13.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.
