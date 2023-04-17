NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

NanoXplore Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NanoXplore stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. NanoXplore has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More

