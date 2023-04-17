NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.40

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 12508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

