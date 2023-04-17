Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 986,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvve by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvve by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvve by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 238,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 131.35% and a negative net margin of 1,421.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

