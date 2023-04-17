Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.80.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,555. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $185.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

