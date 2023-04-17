OpenBlox Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40,546.92 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $40,546.92 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

