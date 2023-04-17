Oppenheimer Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $304.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.52.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

MCD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.05. 1,277,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.57. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $290.51. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

