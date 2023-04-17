Oppenheimer Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $304.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.52.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.97. 1,247,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average of $266.57. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $290.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

