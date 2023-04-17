Oxen (OXEN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $292,583.40

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $292,583.40 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,329.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.25 or 0.00338276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00073536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00550470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00446990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,719,102 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.