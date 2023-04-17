Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW) Short Interest Update

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Down 31.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXUSW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Oxus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.