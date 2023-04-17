Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 752,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

