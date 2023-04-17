Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,090 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pan American Silver worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,015. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

