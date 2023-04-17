Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Up 140.0% in March

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAO. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 530,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 300,370 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 770,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 299,981 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 1,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.05.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

