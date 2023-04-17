Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

Pioneer Bankshares stock remained flat at $27.25 during trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. Pioneer Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Get Pioneer Bankshares alerts:

About Pioneer Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.