Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance
Pioneer Bankshares stock remained flat at $27.25 during trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. Pioneer Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.67.
About Pioneer Bankshares
