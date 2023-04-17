Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.0522 on Top Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Populous has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $218,611.23 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

