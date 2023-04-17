PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Volume Tops $150.18

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $339,348.40 and approximately $150.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00335587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,228,174 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

