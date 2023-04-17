Premia Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.83 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Premia has a market cap of $8.83 million and $157,866.27 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

