Private Ocean LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. 73,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,725. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

