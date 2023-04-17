Private Ocean LLC Has $197,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,440,000 after acquiring an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ED traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

