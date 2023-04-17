Private Ocean LLC Invests $297,000 in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,880. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.