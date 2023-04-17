Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,398 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 4.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $33,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 59,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,580. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

