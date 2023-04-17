Private Ocean LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,856,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after buying an additional 49,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,258. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.