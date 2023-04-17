Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.34% of Prologis worth $358,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,263. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

