Prometheus Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,529 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 188% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,922 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXDX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

RXDX stock traded up $78.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,470,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,951. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $193.79.

Insider Activity

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,320 shares of company stock valued at $112,909,313. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 792,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,269,000 after acquiring an additional 673,187 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,100,000 after acquiring an additional 457,288 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

