ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $18.11

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $17.49. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 1,408,319 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,743,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 642,414 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 439,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,057,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

