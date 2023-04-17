ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,870,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,043,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 46.8% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $73,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $30.03. 96,105,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,563,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

